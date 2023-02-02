Georgia could try ranked-choice voting in cities under new bill

State legislators have also discussed other ways to eliminate runoffs, such as deciding the winner of general elections based on a plurality as long as the top candidate wins at least 45% of the vote. But no bills have been proposed so far to move forward with that idea.

About 58% of Georgia voters supported eliminating runoffs after general elections, making the candidate who receives the most votes the winner, according to a poll last month by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Several cities have proposed ranked-choice voting for municipal elections, including Atlanta and Woodstock, Gullett said.

Georgia already uses ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoffs, for members of the military and overseas voters, according to the state’s election law passed in 2021.