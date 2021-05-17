Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

The court’s decision to consider Mississippi’s law sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights. The court has repeatedly ruled in favor of upholding Roe v. Wade, most recently rejecting a Louisiana law that would have required those who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

Supporters of Georgia’s law have said that it has the best chance of reversing the 1973 decision because of its provisions that grant rights to a fetus.

Georgia’s law would allow parents, once a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity, to claim an embryo on their taxes as a dependent. A court could also order a father to pay child support after fetal cardiac activity is detected.