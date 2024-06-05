Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens holds news conference on water crisis in Atlanta
Georgia 3rd: Brian Jack wins support from two former rivals

Trump aide Brian Jack (center), who is running for Congress, speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at Forum River Center in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump aide Brian Jack (center), who is running for Congress, speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at Forum River Center in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

Former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack picked up endorsements from two of his top rivals Wednesday as he aims to win a June 18 runoff for a solidly conservative U.S. House seat in West Georgia.

Jack’s campaign hopes the blessings of former state Sen. Mike Crane and ex-state Rep. Philip Singleton — who finished third and fourth place in the May primary — will propel him to a win over Mike Dugan.

The two join other conservative figures who back Jack’s campaign, including the former president and several of his MAGA allies.

Jack bested Dugan in every county in the district but Carroll, the former Georgia Senate GOP leader’s base. But Jack’s campaign hopes the endorsements help him improve his margins in other parts of the territory, particularly Crane’s home of Coweta County.

“We can send someone who has built and developed relationships, based on trust and integrity, that will be necessary to promote the ideals we know are fundamental to the future security and prosperity of our nation,” Crane said in his endorsement.

FILE – Republican Mike Dugan speaks at the 3rd Congressional District debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on April 28, 2024, in Atlanta. Voters are choosing between Dugan and four other Republicans in a primary to decide the GOP nominee on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Allen, File)

icon to expand image

Although the race to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson is Georgia’s most competitive congressional contest this election cycle, it hasn’t attracted blockbuster attention. The rivals largely agree with each other on key issues, from immigration to tax policy, and each support Trump.

Turnout was low in the primary and the candidates mostly avoided slugging each other. Still, it quickly became a test of Trump’s brand in a district stretching from Atlanta’s western suburbs to the Alabama state line that was drawn by Republican legislators to guarantee a GOP victory.

In the first round, Jack used his formidable fundraising advantage to blitz the airwaves with TV ads touting the former president’s support.

He relentlessly linked himself to Trump’s agenda, telling voters to recall “how successful they were” when Trump was in the White House as they sought a House member who could carry out his agenda.

Dugan, meanwhile, has tiptoed around the endorsement and stressed his own conservative credentials. He leaned into his record as one of the state Senate’s top Republicans, taking credit for GOP-backed measures that included rewriting voting rules, setting new abortion limits and expanding gun rights backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and other party leaders.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

