Georgia 3rd: Brian Jack wins support from two former rivals

Jack bested Dugan in every county in the district but Carroll, the former Georgia Senate GOP leader’s base. But Jack’s campaign hopes the endorsements help him improve his margins in other parts of the territory, particularly Crane’s home of Coweta County.

“We can send someone who has built and developed relationships, based on trust and integrity, that will be necessary to promote the ideals we know are fundamental to the future security and prosperity of our nation,” Crane said in his endorsement.

Although the race to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson is Georgia’s most competitive congressional contest this election cycle, it hasn’t attracted blockbuster attention. The rivals largely agree with each other on key issues, from immigration to tax policy, and each support Trump.

Turnout was low in the primary and the candidates mostly avoided slugging each other. Still, it quickly became a test of Trump’s brand in a district stretching from Atlanta’s western suburbs to the Alabama state line that was drawn by Republican legislators to guarantee a GOP victory.

In the first round, Jack used his formidable fundraising advantage to blitz the airwaves with TV ads touting the former president’s support.

He relentlessly linked himself to Trump’s agenda, telling voters to recall “how successful they were” when Trump was in the White House as they sought a House member who could carry out his agenda.

Dugan, meanwhile, has tiptoed around the endorsement and stressed his own conservative credentials. He leaned into his record as one of the state Senate’s top Republicans, taking credit for GOP-backed measures that included rewriting voting rules, setting new abortion limits and expanding gun rights backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and other party leaders.