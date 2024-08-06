Breaking: Microsoft joins CrowdStrike in firing back at Delta over cyber outage
Geoff Duncan says the Republican Party is ‘broken’

Former lieutenant governor, as guest on ‘Politically Georgia,’ calls Trump fight with Kemp ‘futile’
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, as a guest Tuesday on "Politically Georgia," said the fight between Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former President Donald Trump demonstrates that the Georgia GOP needs to be restructured. “Donald Trump is wrong for the Republican Party, and his fight with (Gov.) Brian Kemp is futile,” Duncan said. “Brian Kemp has done a great job; even Democrats around the state applaud some of the efforts that he’s taken in his second term.” Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

15 minutes ago

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the Republican Party has already lost the presidential election.

Following former President Donald Trump’s attack on state Republican leaders at last weekend’s rally in Atlanta and the state GOP’s calls to ban Duncan from the party, the former lieutenant governor told the hosts of “Politically Georgia” that the party needs to be restructured.

“Donald Trump is wrong for the Republican Party, and his fight with (Gov.) Brian Kemp is futile,” Duncan said. “Brian Kemp has done a great job; even Democrats around the state applaud some of the efforts that he’s taken in his second term.”

In Georgia’s divided Republican Party, the former lieutenant governor said Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon and former Chair David Shafer have embarrassed the party as they’ve aligned themselves with Trump. As a result, the party will have “massive problems trying to even think about winning elections,” he said.

He urged Republicans to go back to conservative policies without the political antics, even if that requires giving up the White House to the Democrats for the next four years.

“If Donald Trump’s elected, we’ve lost as commonsense conservatives who care about the future of our party,” Duncan said. “We’ve also lost if the Democrats win, but I just feel like there’s an opportunity for us to heal and rebuild.”

Duncan also spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, saying the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran could win over voters still on the fence.

“He’s going to add a lot to that Middle American profile that’s going to appeal to what used to probably be a lot of the Democratic base,” Duncan said.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: DeKalb County CEO and Democrat Mike Thurmond joins the show.

