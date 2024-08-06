Geoff Duncan says the Republican Party is ‘broken’

In Georgia’s divided Republican Party, the former lieutenant governor said Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon and former Chair David Shafer have embarrassed the party as they’ve aligned themselves with Trump. As a result, the party will have “massive problems trying to even think about winning elections,” he said.

He urged Republicans to go back to conservative policies without the political antics, even if that requires giving up the White House to the Democrats for the next four years.

“If Donald Trump’s elected, we’ve lost as commonsense conservatives who care about the future of our party,” Duncan said. “We’ve also lost if the Democrats win, but I just feel like there’s an opportunity for us to heal and rebuild.”

Duncan also spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, saying the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran could win over voters still on the fence.

“He’s going to add a lot to that Middle American profile that’s going to appeal to what used to probably be a lot of the Democratic base,” Duncan said.

