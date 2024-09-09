“I have high expectations that I’m going to see what I think will happen. ... I want Trump to be in charge of the debate.”

Evan Durham, 38, Jonesboro

“Kamala has been out on the trail explaining her policies. Whether you agree with them or not, I know we can have conversations and come to a middle ground for us all. Trump is literally talking in circles and rambling about his personal grievances. ... So, hoping to hear more basic policy from Kamala and more nonsense from Trump. I’m ready to vote and get this over with.”

Ophelia Nnorom, 48, Riverdale

“I would like to hear what their policies would be to help improve the economy and secure the southern border. Also, in light of the tragic shooting this past week, what would they do to help ensure our kids’ safety in schools all across America? I do not mean gun control because I do not believe that’s the answer.”

Brant Kennedy, 67, Sandersville

“I’m hoping to hear Kamala squirm to explain her positions because quite a number of things are contradictory to what she says her positions are now.”

Regarding Trump, Kennedy said, “He laid out his excellent policies in detail. (Harris has) never done anything but talk about joy.”

Elaine Gerke, 69, Maysville

“I’m excited to see the contrast in professionalism and how each describes the issues and what’s important to our country.”

Brad Hench, 71, Duluth

“Quite frankly, there’s nothing specific I’m hoping to hear. The reason I want to watch it is because I’m expecting a total clown show, with both candidates saying what they want without regard to the questions being asked.”