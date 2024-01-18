Fulton Trump judge schedules February hearing on Willis allegations

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is scheduling an evidentiary hearing on February 15 to examine recent allegations that District Attorney Fani Willis is in a relationship with the special prosecutor leading her Donald Trump election interference case and that she may have improperly benefitted financially from his involvement.

The brief scheduling order also directed Willis to file a written response by February 2.

The hearing will examine the allegations made on behalf of case defendant Mike Roman earlier this month. Ashleigh Merchant, Roman’s attorney, did not include evidence of the alleged relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade. But she suggested that proof was tied up in Wade’s divorce case, the documents for which have been sealed.