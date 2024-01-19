Bank records: DA Willis and special prosecutor traveled together during Trump probe

Bank records show that special prosecutor Nathan Wade purchased airline tickets in his and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ name for trips to San Francisco and Miami, according to a court motion filed Friday.
The filing was made on behalf of Joycelyn Wade in her divorce case with Nathan Wade in Cobb County Superior Court. Credit card statements in the filing appear to bolster allegations of a romantic relationship between Nathan Wade and Willis. The trips took place in 2022 and 2023, after Willis had hired Wade as the special prosecutor in the probe of election subversion by Donald Trump and his allies.
A spokesman for Willis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Joycelyn Wade’s divorce attorneys have sought to depose Willis and in the filing on Friday criticized Willis’ attempt the day before to avoid giving a deposition in the case, calling her arguments disingenuous and specious.
Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys attached to the filing records from Nathan Wade’s Capital One bank account. It showed that he purchased $817.80 tickets for himself and Willis on April 25, 2023 with subsequent purchases at the Doubletree hotel in Napa Valley. There were also purchases of $477.21 plane tickets in both their names to Miami on Oct. 5, 2022 with accompanying purchases from Royal Caribbean Cruises totalling more than $2,600.
The tickets do not show whether Wade and Willis stayed in the same room but show they did go on trips together over the past year.
The relationship between Wade and Willis first emerged in filing by Ashleigh Merchant, attorney for Trump defendant Michael Roman. She contended that the relationship was improper because Willis financially benefited from the “lavish” vacations paid for by Wade, who has been paid more than $654,000 in legal fees for his work on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.
This is a breaking story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.
About the Author