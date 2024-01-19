Bank records: DA Willis and special prosecutor traveled together during Trump probe

Joycelyn Wade’s divorce attorneys have sought to depose Willis and in the filing on Friday criticized Willis’ attempt the day before to avoid giving a deposition in the case, calling her arguments disingenuous and specious.

Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys attached to the filing records from Nathan Wade’s Capital One bank account. It showed that he purchased $817.80 tickets for himself and Willis on April 25, 2023 with subsequent purchases at the Doubletree hotel in Napa Valley. There were also purchases of $477.21 plane tickets in both their names to Miami on Oct. 5, 2022 with accompanying purchases from Royal Caribbean Cruises totalling more than $2,600.

The tickets do not show whether Wade and Willis stayed in the same room but show they did go on trips together over the past year.

The relationship between Wade and Willis first emerged in filing by Ashleigh Merchant, attorney for Trump defendant Michael Roman. She contended that the relationship was improper because Willis financially benefited from the “lavish” vacations paid for by Wade, who has been paid more than $654,000 in legal fees for his work on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

This is a breaking story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.