Georgia GOP finances legal fees for fake electors

The false slate of electors has become a major point of interest of the Fulton County special grand jury, as some legal experts say those GOP electors may have violated election fraud and forgery statutes, among others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a July court filing that the 16 sham electors, who cast symbolic ballots in December 2020 to further Trump’s false claims of election fraud, could be targets of the special grand jury’s ongoing investigation.

Several electors have said they participated in the ceremony in case pro-Trump legal challenges succeeded and are now being victimized by politically-motivated prosecutors. Among them is Shafer, who said the “organs of law enforcement have been weaponized against Republicans.”

Holly Pierson of Pierson Law, which was paid at least $52,000 in attorneys fees by the Georgia GOP last year, said the state party took the “principled and courageous” decision to cover the legal bills.

“It’s incredibly frustrating that any of the Republican electors were put in the position of having to obtain counsel when it is so abundantly clear legally that none of them did anything wrong,” she said.

Another firm representing the electors, Strickland Debrow, was paid about $170,000 last year in attorney’s fees by the state party. The firm declined comment.

It’s unclear if any of the sham electors will face charges, though Willis has said her decision on whether to move forward will be “imminent.”

Portions of the special grand jury report released this week showed jurors are concerned that at least one witness may have lied under oath. The grand jurors also rejected claims that “widespread fraud took place” in the election. But other key details remain sealed.