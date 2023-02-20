BreakingNews
President Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine as war nears 1 year
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A Fulton County court on Thursday released heavily redacted excerpts of the final report of the special grand jury that spent nearly eight months investigating whether anyone criminally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Here’s a look at what could come next:

  1. It’s now up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to decide whether she wants to pursue any indictments in response to the investigation. She previously said such decisions are “imminent” but has not clarified a timeline.
  2. Should Willis decide to seek charges, she would need to persuade a majority of people seated on a regular grand jury that there’s probable cause — more evidence for than against — to warrant an indictment.
  3. If indictments are handed up, Willis is expected to publicly announce charges during a press conference.
  4. After someone is indicted, an arrest warrant is typically issued and he or she is taken into custody. That person will then appear before a judge to try to get a bond and be released pending trial. Other times a defendant is allowed to self-surrender to the sheriff’s office with a bond already agreed to by prosecutors and the defendant’s criminal defense attorney. Regardless of how they arrive, the individuals being charged will have their fingerprints and a mug shot taken while at the sheriff’s office.
  5. After any indictments are handed down, the rest of the special grand jury’s final report is expected to be released.

About the Author

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She's the paper's lead reporter covering the Fulton County special grand jury investigation of whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

