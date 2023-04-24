Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next

THE STORY SO FAR
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is deciding whether to seek indictments against former President Donald Trump and others for interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The Democrat has been investigating for more than two years. Here are some recent developments:
- Late last year, a 23-person special grand jury submitted its charging recommendations after hearing nearly eight months of evidence. It suggested more than a dozen indictments, according to jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.
- Prosecutors recently interviewed several of the “alternate” GOP electors, raising the prospect that the two sides cut immunity deals in exchange for testimony.
- Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys filed a motion seeking to quash the special grand jury’s final recommendations and remove Willis and her team from the probe.
WHAT’S NEXT
Willis is expected to announce this summer whether she will pursue charges
If she decides to move forward, she would need to persuade a majority of people seated on a regular grand jury that there’s probable cause — more evidence for than against — to warrant an indictment.
If indictments are handed up, Willis is expected to publicly announce charges during a press conference soon after.
