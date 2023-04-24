BreakingNews
EXCLUSIVE: DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

THE STORY SO FAR

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is deciding whether to seek indictments against former President Donald Trump and others for interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The Democrat has been investigating for more than two years. Here are some recent developments:

  • Late last year, a 23-person special grand jury submitted its charging recommendations after hearing nearly eight months of evidence. It suggested more than a dozen indictments, according to jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.
  • Prosecutors recently interviewed several of the “alternate” GOP electors, raising the prospect that the two sides cut immunity deals in exchange for testimony.
  • Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys filed a motion seeking to quash the special grand jury’s final recommendations and remove Willis and her team from the probe.

WHAT’S NEXT

Willis is expected to announce this summer whether she will pursue charges

If she decides to move forward, she would need to persuade a majority of people seated on a regular grand jury that there’s probable cause — more evidence for than against — to warrant an indictment.

If indictments are handed up, Willis is expected to publicly announce charges during a press conference soon after.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She's the paper's lead reporter covering the Fulton County special grand jury investigation of whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

