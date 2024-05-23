Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said it is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed six counts from the election interference indictment against former President Donald Trump and others.

In a filing to the Georgia Court of Appeals, the DA’s office challenged an order issued in March by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who dismissed counts lodged against Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer John Eastman, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Ray Smith and Bob Cheeley. In his nine-page decision, McAfee said those charges lacked sufficient detail.

Under Georgia law, the DA’s office is permitted to bring this challenge — called a cross appeal — because Trump and other defendants are appealing another decision by McAfee. That ruling allowed DA Fani Willis to remain on the racketeering case so long as her former romantic partner, then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade, resigned. By submitting its notice on Thursday, the DA’s office met the filing deadline to pursue the cross appeal, said Atlanta defense lawyer Andrew Fleischman, who is closely following the case.