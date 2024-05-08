What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?

The Georgia Court of Appeals decision to consider whether District Attorney Fani Willis should remain at the helm of Fulton County’s election interference prosecution of Donald Trump and his allies casts uncertainty on the case’s future, especially its timetable.

Here is what to know about what comes next:

Court Calendar: The decision means, in a word, delay. Fulton Superior Court must prepare the record from the first round of the removal fight earlier this year and send it to the appeals court. The case is then docketed and a panel of three judges is randomly assigned via the court’s computer system, according to Christina Cooley Smith, deputy court administrator for the Court of Appeals.