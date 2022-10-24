ajc logo
X

Fulton County judge to hear arguments in state abortion law case

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Georgia’s abortion law on Monday is back in court, where abortion rights advocates are asking a judge to block the statute from being enforced, saying it violates the right to privacy guaranteed by the state constitution.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled a two-day bench trial to hear arguments from abortion rights supporters who want him to block the new restrictions from being enforced. State lawyers will contend the law should remain in effect because “abortion always harms a third party.”

McBurney denied an August request from abortion providers asking him to stop enforcement of the law while the case was ongoing. A decision in the case will determine whether the law will continue to be enforced, though any decision will likely be appealed.

A ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July allowed Georgia’s 2019 abortion law to be enforced. That means most abortions are no longer allowed once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

A June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion, paving the way for Georgia’s law to take effect.

The SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and other abortion rights groups and providers sued Georgia in 2019 after the Legislature passed the law. Many of those same groups are now suing in Fulton County Superior Court citing the state’s constitution, which some legal experts have said grants more expansive rights to privacy than the U.S. Constitution.

The state had unsuccessfully tried to “cancel or delay” this week’s trial, saying, among other things, it was too close to the Nov. 8 election. Abortion is a hot topic on the campaign trail this fall.

McBurney quickly denied the request.

“The state has offered four reasons for this ‘cancellation,’ which can be summarized as ‘We are really busy with other things,’ ‘There are no facts in dispute,’ ‘We don’t know what facts are in dispute,’ and ‘You can’t do what you are trying to do,’ ” McBurney wrote. “The court’s response, detailed below, can be summarized as ‘Who isn’t?,’ ‘There are,’ ‘You do,’ and ‘I can.’ ”

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

Abrams offers lots of plans, but she’ll face uphill fight putting them into action1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Scores on ‘nation’s report card’ stable for Georgia but hold bad news
7h ago

Credit: Aaron Doster

Falcons get dose of reality in blowout victory at Bengals
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: Parents can’t ignore math, reading declines on federal test
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

Abrams offers lots of plans, but she’ll face uphill fight putting them into action
1h ago
Watch the Atlanta Press Club Fourteenth Congressional District debate
Watch the Atlanta Press Club Thirteenth Congressional District debate
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top