First lady Jill Biden will visit Augusta to promote workforce programs

Biden will spend Wednesday morning in Augusta before traveling to Pittsburgh. Both cities have been designated as Investing in America Workforce Hubs in addition to Baltimore, Phoenix, and Columbus, Ohio. In each of these cities, the federal government is partnering with state and local agencies, private businesses and educational institutions to focus on job training and workforce diversity.

“These efforts will not only strengthen the five cities — they will create models the Administration will work to replicate with partners across the country,” the White House said in a May announcement about the program.

In Augusta, Biden will meet with local Workforce Hub partners including Mayor Garnett L. Johnson. There will also be representatives from Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, the Richmond County School System, local businesses and trade unions.

This will be Biden’s second visit to Georgia this year. In September, she met with scientists at Emory University who are the recipients of a first-of-its-kind federal grant to help research possible future use of mRNA technology, the basis of COVID-19 vaccines, to combat cancer and other illnesses.

In 2022, she made official visits to Athens and Fort Moore, then known as Fort Benning. She also campaigned for Stacey Abrams in Atlanta.