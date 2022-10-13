First lady Jill Biden to appear at Abrams fundraiser

First lady Jill Biden will speak at an Atlanta fundraiser for Stacey Abrams’ campaign on Friday night, the White House announced.
It is the most significant involvement from President Joe Biden’s administration thus far in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams, the Democratic nominee, is trailing in the polls behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
At a recent campaign stop in Gwinnett County, Abrams said she had been hoping the White House would help out.
“We’ve been in conversations with the Biden administration, and we look forward to having folks from the Biden administration, including the president himself if he can make it,” she said.
“But we have to understand there are 36 governor’s races, there’s a little bit of a Senate kerfuffle going on,” she added. “People are fighting hard. But we look forward to having anyone who wants to come to Georgia to help show up.”
Friday’s event will not be open to the public.
Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.
About the Author