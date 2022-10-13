ajc logo
X

First lady Jill Biden to appear at Abrams fundraiser

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

First lady Jill Biden will speak at an Atlanta fundraiser for Stacey Abrams’ campaign on Friday night, the White House announced.

It is the most significant involvement from President Joe Biden’s administration thus far in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams, the Democratic nominee, is trailing in the polls behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

At a recent campaign stop in Gwinnett County, Abrams said she had been hoping the White House would help out.

“We’ve been in conversations with the Biden administration, and we look forward to having folks from the Biden administration, including the president himself if he can make it,” she said.

“But we have to understand there are 36 governor’s races, there’s a little bit of a Senate kerfuffle going on,” she added. “People are fighting hard. But we look forward to having anyone who wants to come to Georgia to help show up.”

Friday’s event will not be open to the public.

Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Unidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home 2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican
7h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
5h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
2h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police

Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

In Georgia Senate debate, stakes are high
18m ago
Georgia elections director: Voter challenges barred in polling places
1h ago
Georgia governor’s race sees Abrams, Kemp rake in big out-of-state money
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Police call mother ‘prime suspect’ in Georgia boy’s disappearance, death
58m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top