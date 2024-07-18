Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp

Combined, Kemp and Abrams raised about $100 million through the unlimited contributions funds.

The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the party by former state Sen. Jen Jordan, the Democratic nominee for attorney general in 2022 and a longtime critic of the committees. Jordan said the party filed the lawsuit after Kemp said he’d use his committee to spend money to defeat Democratic lawmakers and legislative candidates.

Those candidates cannot have leadership committees under the law and must adhere to campaign contribution limits.

“He is using his powers to put his fingers on the scale,” Jordan said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s patently unfair and ridiculous .... and unconstitutional.”

Kemp officials working for his leadership committee said they had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.

The lawsuit says the leadership committee system “monetizes political cronyism to the benefit of the political allies of the incumbent governor, lieutenant governor, and the leadership of the House and Senate Caucuses, and to the detriment of essentially everyone else: political challengers; anyone who dares to voice an opinion of opposition; anyone who becomes a political enemy of the very few who can raise unlimited campaign dollars; and, of course, the voting public.”

Kemp, who can’t legally run for a third term, may not be done with politics when he leaves office — he could run for the U.S. Senate in 2026. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who also is allowed to raise unlimited funds through a leadership committee, is expected to run for governor in 2026.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Since Kemp won reelection, his committee has continued raising millions — mostly from businesses with interests in legislation and state funding — and it has been spending money selling his political agenda.

For instance, in Kemp’s committee’s January filing, one big donor in the most recent disclosure was Altamaha Investment Holdings, a Macon-based care home company, which gave $200,000 to Kemp’s committee. Other nursing home companies and owners gave at least $42,500 during the period.

Kemp’s proposed an increase of more than $200 million in payments to skilled nursing centers in his budget plans. Nursing home companies are traditionally among the biggest contributors to top state candidates.

The committee received $50,000 from major health insurance company Elevance, formerly known as Anthem, one of the providers offered to the 600,000-plus Georgia teachers, state employees, retirees and dependents covered by the massive State Health Benefit Program. Elevance had previously contributed $85,000 to the fund.

Kemp’s committee also received big contributions from road builders — the governor pushed $1.5 billion in new spending on roads — horse racing supporters, hospital companies and other medical providers.

Abrams and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a challenger to Kemp backed by former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, both sued over the committees in early 2022, saying they gave the incumbent an unfair edge. Neither could become eligible to set up a committee before winning their party’s primary, while Kemp was able to start raising funds with his committee months earlier.

But neither of those lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of a law that allows only a certain group of leaders to raise unlimited funds without restrictions placed on most state officials and lawmakers.

Under state law, candidates for statewide office — such as the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are able to raise $8,400 from individual donors for both the primary and general elections and $4,800 for a primary runoff. So a candidate for governor, for instance, who ends up in a runoff, wins it and is nominated for the general election could collect up to $21,600 from an individual, business or political fund. But leadership committees have no such limits.

Candidates for local office or the General Assembly can raise $3,300 for a primary and a general election and $1,800 in a runoff. from single donors. By contrast, Kemp’s leadership committee can raise $100,000 or more from single donors and put the money into helping or defeating candidates with whom he disagrees.