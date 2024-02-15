BREAKING: Key witness contradicts prosecutor on start of Fulton DA relationship

Her testimony contradicts a sworn affidavit from Wade earlier this month that was attached to a court filing from the DA’s office. In that affidavit, Wade stated that his romance with Willis didn’t begin until 2022, after he began work on the high-profile election interference case.

Yeartie testified she saw Willis and Wade hug, kiss and be affectionate before November 2021, when Wade was hired to work on the case, which has produced criminal charges for former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining defendants.

That bombshell admission prompted Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to clear the way for Wade’s testimony before the court. Prosecutors had been seeking to quash his subpoena.

Wade went on to insist in his testimony that his relationship with Willis began in early 2022. He said after exchanging business cards with Willis he spoke to her over the phone two or three times in the remainder of 2019 as she sought advice as a new municipal judge. He suggested they related to one another as jurists of color.

The following year Wade said he spoke with Willis more frequently as she ran to be DA, “but it wasn’t an everyday thing.” He said he offered her advice as someone who had previously run for office. Wade acknowledged that his communications with Willis “became frequent” in 2021 before he was hired in November.

It is extremely rare for prosecutors to be questioned under oath in a criminal proceeding.

Yeartie, meanwhile, said she met Willis in college in 1990 or 1991 and that the two lived together for a time beginning in 2021, but the two last spoke in March 2022, when she resigned from her job in the DA’s office after fights over her work performance.

Under cross-examination, Yeartie acknowledged she left the DA’s office on bad terms. She said she was written up for poor performance once. She confirmed that her departure from the DA’s office ended her friendship with Willis.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.