Supreme Court rejects another Georgia election challenge

In a lawsuit filed in November, attorney L. Lin Wood cited what he said were numerous problems with the conduct of the election in Georgia. Among other things, he said signature matching on absentee ballots was not done properly.

In November, a U.S. District Court judge rejected Wood’s request for an emergency order preventing the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the election in Georgia. The judge found no evidence of irregularities that affected more than a nominal number of votes.