Federal judge rejects request to stop Georgia runoff election

Attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Atlanta earlier this month, saying Georgia’s processes for handling absentee ballots for the runoff violated state law. Wood took exception to the state’s process for verifying signatures on absentee ballots, as well as plans to begin processing those ballots before Election Day and the use of drop boxes for voters to return their ballots.

State officials say those procedures are legal, and voting in the election - which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate - has been under way for weeks. Nonetheless, Wood sought to halt the election until the procedures are changed.