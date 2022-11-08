Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day

Voting locations are open across Georgia, and election officials predict high turnout driven by competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.
Election Day is the last chance for voters to make their voices heard in midterm elections that have already broken state turnout records for early voting. Over 2.5 million people got their ballots in ahead of time, and about 2 million more voters could show up at their local precincts Tuesday.
Over 2,400 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then results are expected to begin showing up quickly afterward. Election officials are planning fast and frequent updates after polls close, starting with early and absentee ballots.
Voters must report to their assigned voting locations and show photo ID.
Voters can find their precinct locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The top of the ticket features the contest for the U.S. Senate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, and the race for Georgia governor between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Voters are also deciding on lieutenant governor, secretary of state, all 236 seats in the General Assembly and four statewide ballot questions.
A voter guide by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Civic Circle is available at ajc.com/voter-guide.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
Please return to ajc.com for updates from a team of reporters covering the election across the metro Atlanta area.