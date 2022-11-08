Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day

Election Day is the last chance for voters to make their voices heard in midterm elections that have already broken state turnout records for early voting. Over 2.5 million people got their ballots in ahead of time, and about 2 million more voters could show up at their local precincts Tuesday.

Over 2,400 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then results are expected to begin showing up quickly afterward. Election officials are planning fast and frequent updates after polls close, starting with early and absentee ballots.