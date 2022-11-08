Voting locations are open across Georgia, and election officials predict high turnout driven by competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.Election Day is the last chance for voters to make their voices heard in midterm elections that have already <a href="https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-election-2022-25m-early-votes-cast-a-midterm-turnout-record/R5ZEYSPNMJH3RKVUMUZEGOXG5E/" target="_blank">broken state turnout records</a> for early voting. Over 2.5 million people got their ballots in ahead of time, and about 2 million more voters could show up at their local precincts Tuesday.