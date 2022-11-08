BreakingNews
Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day
ajc logo
ajc.com

2022 Midterm Elections

Live Updates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top