Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures

Statewide Ballot Question 2: Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.

Text: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”

What it does: The amendment would allow local governments and school boards to provide temporary property tax relief to the owners of properties that are severely damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster, such as a tornado or hurricane. The provision would only apply to properties in areas that receive a national natural disaster declaration.

During a hearing in March, state Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, said current Georgia law requires owners to pay taxes based on a property’s value as of Jan. 1 each year. If a home is destroyed in March, the owners would still have to pay taxes based on the Jan. 1 value. The constitutional amendment allows — but does not require — local governments to grant property tax relief in such circumstances.

Statewide Ballot Question 3: Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.

Text: “Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?”

What it does: The measure exempts equipment used in timber production and harvesting from property taxes. Advocates say similar equipment used for other agricultural purposes is already exempt.

Statewide Ballot Question 4: Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.

Text: “Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family-owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?”

What it does: The measure would redefine “family farm” for property tax purposes. Currently, the law exempts family farm equipment, structures and livestock from ad valorem taxes. The proposal would clarify that two or more farms that currently qualify for the exemption would still qualify as a joint venture. It also adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as products qualifying for the exemption.