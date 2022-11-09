ajc logo
Once labeled politically dead, Raffensperger cruises to reelection

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won reelection Tuesday, keeping his job as Georgia’s chief elections officer after he defied Donald Trump’s demands to “find” more votes in the presidential election two years ago.

Raffensperger defeated Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz on his way to a second four-year term.

He ran on a platform of election integrity, telling voters he would defend results no matter which party won — as he did in 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes.

Read more here.

