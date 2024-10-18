Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark

The big voting push comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continue to treat Georgia as a must-win state. Harris will be in Atlanta on Saturday, following a Trump rally earlier this week in Cobb County.

It’s unclear what the big turnout means for the presidential race or for other contests up and down the ballot. Most of the state’s 8.2 million registered voters have not yet cast ballots.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.