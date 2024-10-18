Breaking: Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark
Elections

Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark

Big turnout comes as Harris, Trump continue to treat Georgia as a must-win state
Friday, the fourth day of in-person early voting in Georgia, saw the state's 1 millionth ballot cast in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Friday, the fourth day of in-person early voting in Georgia, saw the state's 1 millionth ballot cast in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
26 minutes ago

More than 1 million Georgia voters have already cast ballots as the state remains a focus in one of the closest presidential contests in recent memory.

Georgia passed the 1 million-vote milestone just before noon on the fourth day of early in-person voting, according to Gabriel Sterling, the chief deputy to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The big voting push comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continue to treat Georgia as a must-win state. Harris will be in Atlanta on Saturday, following a Trump rally earlier this week in Cobb County.

It’s unclear what the big turnout means for the presidential race or for other contests up and down the ballot. Most of the state’s 8.2 million registered voters have not yet cast ballots.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia voters more than double first-day record for early voting
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia set an early voting record. It doesn’t mean what you think
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Georgians flock to cast ballots as early in-person voting begins
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far
Georgia voters more than double first-day record for early voting
Polls open for early voting as Georgia preps for swing-state scrutiny
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record