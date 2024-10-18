Politics

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

Polling generally shows the race in Georgia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is a toss-up, although a Quinnipiac University poll this week gave Trump a 7 percentage point edge. (Tom Gralish and Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

By
1 hour ago

This week brought a rarity — a poll result outside the margin of error.

A Quinnipiac University poll found Republican Donald Trump with a lead of 52% to 45% for Democrat Kamala Harris. The last time a poll showed a candidate with a lead outside the margin of error was the previous Quinnipiac poll in late September that had Trump up by 6 percentage points.

Whether Quinnipiac is an outlier or trendsetter remains to be seen. Every other poll showed a close race. Bloomberg/Morning Consult has Trump up by 1 percentage point after showing Harris with a similar edge last month. InsiderAdvantage had Trump ahead by 2 percentage points after previously showing the race even. The Telegraph had the race tied, which was unchanged from its last poll. The Wall Street Journal gave Harris the edge, 46% to 45%.

The last 10 days of polling has Trump leading in five polls, Harris leading one poll and one poll tied, The average shows Trump narrowly ahead 48% to 47%.

No expert forecaster has moved its Georgia rating off Toss-up.

Prices on Predictit moved in Harris’ favor in the past week but still trend toward Trump winning Georgia. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit fell 3 cents in the past week to 65 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win rose 3 cents to 39 cents. On Polymarket, prices ticked toward Trump. A user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $28 on a $10 wager for Harris.

