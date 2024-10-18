Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

This week brought a rarity — a poll result outside the margin of error.

A Quinnipiac University poll found Republican Donald Trump with a lead of 52% to 45% for Democrat Kamala Harris. The last time a poll showed a candidate with a lead outside the margin of error was the previous Quinnipiac poll in late September that had Trump up by 6 percentage points.

Whether Quinnipiac is an outlier or trendsetter remains to be seen. Every other poll showed a close race. Bloomberg/Morning Consult has Trump up by 1 percentage point after showing Harris with a similar edge last month. InsiderAdvantage had Trump ahead by 2 percentage points after previously showing the race even. The Telegraph had the race tied, which was unchanged from its last poll. The Wall Street Journal gave Harris the edge, 46% to 45%.