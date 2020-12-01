X

Election results

Stickers are ready to hand out as voters cast their ballots at the Dunwoody Library as the polls opened at 7am on election day Nov 3rd, 2020. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Stickers are ready to hand out as voters cast their ballots at the Dunwoody Library as the polls opened at 7am on election day Nov 3rd, 2020. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Election 2020 | Updated 25 minutes ago

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.