Results coming in for Mableton cityhood, other metro Atlanta races

The Mableton matter headlined a number of important local races on ballots across metro Atlanta Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Cobb, incumbent District 3 County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, a Republican, appeared headed for a comfortable win over Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch.

Over in Kennesaw, Lynette Burnette and Madelyn Orochena were the top vote-getters in a seven-way race for the District 1 City Council seat.

Fulton County

In the race to replace outgoing District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann (a Republican seeking a spot in the state Senate), Democrat Maggie R. Goldman and Republican Bridget Thorne were extremely close with most votes counted. Thorne had a lead of a few hundred votes.

Democratic challenger Dana Barrett, meanwhile, appeared poised to defeat incumbent District 3 Commissioner Lee Morris.

Results from special city council races in East Point, Roswell and South Fulton showed frontrunners — Josette Bailey, Sarah Beeson and Linda Becquer Pritchett, respectively — with significant leads. But none were over the 50% mark to avoid a runoff.

City of Atlanta voters, meanwhile, were deciding whether to extend Sunday alcohol sales hours at package stores, grocery stores and the like. The measure — which would allow sales from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. — appeared to pass overwhelmingly.

Fairburn residents also appeared to approve Sunday alcohol sales.

Gwinnett County

In Gwinnett, incomplete returns suggested a renewal of the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax was well on its way to approval. Incumbent District 2 incumbent Commissioner Ben Ku, a Democrat, appeared set to cruise to reelection, posting a 2-to-1 vote margin over Republican challenger John Sabic.

The District 4 commission race was trending the opposite direction.

The race pitted incumbent Democrat Marlene Fosque, the first Black person ever elected to Gwinnett’s commission, against Republican Matthew Holtkamp. Earlier this year, Republican state legislators from Gwinnett circumvented the usual redistricting process, eschewing the maps presented by the Democrat-led local delegation and instead carving Fosque into a district that included the county’s more conservative-friendly northern tier.

With more than 86% of precincts reporting, Holtkamp had opened up a wide lead over Fosque.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb, Tucker residents were voting on whether or not their city should take over certain public works and stormwater services from the county. The overwhelming decision was yes.

By early Wednesday morning, results from a special Doraville City Council race showed Warren Simmons leading Trish Thompson by just a few dozen votes.