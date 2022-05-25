Cobb cityhood movements trail in early returns

Voters in East Cobb appeared poised to reject efforts to form a new city government, while two other Cobb County cityhood movements were trailing in early returns but remained too close to call at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Aside from one exception in the 1960s — a city of just 200 people that later dissolved — it has been over a century since Cobb County residents have formed a new municipality. And on Tuesday, when asked by cityhood supporters to create new governments to preserve their suburban way of life, many voters pushed to preserve something else: Their unincorporated slice of Cobb County.
With 53% of precincts reporting, voters opposed East Cobb cityhood by a nearly 3-to-1 clip, while Lost Mountain trailed more narrowly with 45% of precincts reporting. Vinings was a close race with 20% of precincts reporting.
If the three cities were approved, they would eliminate much of the remaining unincorporated land in Cobb. A fourth proposed city, Mableton in South Cobb, will appear on the November ballot.
The three cityhood movements, all led by Republicans, were widely viewed as a backlash to Democratic control in the county’s most conservative areas. This year’s was the first election since Democrats took over the Cobb Board of Commissioners in 2020, ending decades of GOP dominance in the northwest Atlanta suburbs.
Cityhood supporters promised that each of the three would be limited in scope, offering only a handful of services, such as planning and zoning, code enforcement and parks and recreation. Only East Cobb planned to provide public safety.
All three are wealthier, whiter and more conservative than the county as a whole. Proponents said a city government was needed to block unwanted development from their affluent rural and suburban neighborhoods.
Misinformation was widespread throughout the abbreviated campaign, after supporters moved the election date up from November to May. In town halls, mailers and interviews, cityhood supporters claimed without evidence that Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was targeting the county’s low density neighborhoods for unwanted development, such as apartments and laundromats.
Critics said the cities were rushed to the ballot, leaving voters with too many unanswered questions to make an informed decision.
Opponents also questioned whether a new layer of government was needed to accomplish the stated goals of cityhood supporters. County planning documents, which govern future zoning decisions, envision the three areas remaining predominantly low density.
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, R-Northeast Cobb, appeared poised to withstand a primary challenge and would face Democrat Christine Triebsch in the November general election. Birrell led by a 3-to-1 margin against Republican challenger Judy Sarden, with 58% of precincts reporting.
