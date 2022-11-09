Incumbents leading in metro Atlanta school board races

Republican David Chastain, who holds the Post 4 seat on the board and serves as its chairman, was leading Democrat Catherine Pozniak with nearly all precincts reporting by midnight. Pozniak recently filed a complaint alleging that Chastain broke campaign finance laws, but those allegations won’t be investigated by the state until after the election. Republicans accused Pozniak and her supporters of incivility during the campaign.

In the Post 2 seat, Democrat Becky Sayler had a sizable lead over Republican Stephen George, Jr. Democrat Nichelle Davis ran unopposed, and will fill the Post 6 seat being vacated by Charisse Davis.