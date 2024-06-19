Congressional races: June 18 runoff (map view)

More Results | Georgia Legislature Results | Full coverage Editors' PicksCredit: Bob TownsendIron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location2h agoCredit: Georgia Department of Natural ResourcesA new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’1h agoCredit: John SpinkHot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day1h agoCredit: Courtesy of Divas Who Win Freedom Center$248.3 million sought to fight deadly opioid epidemic in GeorgiaCredit: Courtesy of Divas Who Win Freedom Center$248.3 million sought to fight deadly opioid epidemic in GeorgiaCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCPostal Service delivery woes are years in the making; Georgia lawmakers seek fixThe LatestCredit: Hyosub Shin/AJCRunoff elections - Full coverageLegislative races: June 18 runoffCongressional races: June 18 runoffFeaturedCredit: APBradley’s Buzz: We saw Willie Mays as the greatest, and maybe he was Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airportLISTENUATL’s Mike Jordan joins ‘Politically Georgia’ for special Juneteenth episode