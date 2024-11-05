Elections
Elections

Georgia election live updates: Harris, Trump face historic moment

17 minutes ago

Election Day in Georgia is here. The state is on track to break voter turnout records as presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, go head-to-head in this pivotal swing state.

If you’re voting today, the 2024 Voter Guide has information to help you make informed decisions. Need to know about the issues? Know Your Stuff answers your questions.

Stay with us throughout the day for live updates, expert insight and analysis and, once the polls close, results from across Georgia and the United States.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast
Placeholder Image

John Spink/AJC

Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Make a plan to vote, then work to find common ground
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Emily DiRico

Maps: How Georgia voted in past presidential elections
Here’s what we know about who might vote today in Georgia
Georgia presidential race: Live vote totals by county
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring1h ago