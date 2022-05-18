Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race

That will make her tough to beat as she seeks a second term in the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia. The district includes 10 counties in northwest Georgia and part of Cobb County.

Greene’s national following and robust campaign account haven’t stopped a host of candidates from saying they will try to unseat her, including leading competitor Jennifer Strahan. The other Republicans challenging Greene in the May primary are Eric Cunningham, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Seth Synstelien.