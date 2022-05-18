Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a controversial figure in Congress. Known for making racist and antisemitic statements and spreading QAnon conspiracy theories, she was stripped of her committee assignments shortly after being sworn into office but has continued to build a national profile among conservatives.
That will make her tough to beat as she seeks a second term in the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia. The district includes 10 counties in northwest Georgia and part of Cobb County.
Greene’s national following and robust campaign account haven’t stopped a host of candidates from saying they will try to unseat her, including leading competitor Jennifer Strahan. The other Republicans challenging Greene in the May primary are Eric Cunningham, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Seth Synstelien.
Although the newly drawn lines for the district added voters from Cobb County, the district still is very conservative with nearly 70% of voters identified as Republicans. While there is also a Democratic primary in the race, it will be tough for a member of that party to win in the general election.
That hasn’t stopped Democrats Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack from raising big bucks nationwide in the high-profile race. Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis is also in that race.
