Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race

Screenshot taken during the Atlanta Press Club debate on May 1, 2022, featuring all six Republicans competing in Congressional District 14.

Politics
By Staff reports
23 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a controversial figure in Congress. Known for making racist and antisemitic statements and spreading QAnon conspiracy theories, she was stripped of her committee assignments shortly after being sworn into office but has continued to build a national profile among conservatives.

That will make her tough to beat as she seeks a second term in the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia. The district includes 10 counties in northwest Georgia and part of Cobb County.

Greene’s national following and robust campaign account haven’t stopped a host of candidates from saying they will try to unseat her, including leading competitor Jennifer Strahan. The other Republicans challenging Greene in the May primary are Eric Cunningham, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Seth Synstelien.

Although the newly drawn lines for the district added voters from Cobb County, the district still is very conservative with nearly 70% of voters identified as Republicans. While there is also a Democratic primary in the race, it will be tough for a member of that party to win in the general election.

That hasn’t stopped Democrats Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack from raising big bucks nationwide in the high-profile race. Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis is also in that race.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Wendy Davis

Marcus Flowers

Holly McCormack

REPUBLICANS

Eric Cunningham

Marjorie Taylor Greene

James Haygood

Charles Lutin

Jennifer Strahan

Seth Synstelien

Election 2022: Georgia election guides

Learn about who’s running in major Georgia elections and get the latest news about those races.

Statewide

Georgia Governor

U.S. Senate

Secretary of State

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

U.S. Congress

2nd District

6th District

7th District

10th District

13th District

14th District

Full AJC Georgia Primary Voter Guide

District map

Map of Georgia's 14th Congressional District in 2022.

Map of Georgia's 14th Congressional District in 2022.

