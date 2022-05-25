BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
Marjorie Taylor Greene says primary victory is a warning to Republicans

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will continue pursuing a far-right agenda in Congress and won’t play nice with fellow Republicans if they stand in the way.

This was a warning she shared during her primary night speech after declaring victory over five challengers in the Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Greene coasted to victory easily, remaining popular among her constituents in northwest Georgia despite numerous controversies that drew national attention.

Greene will have a Democratic challenger in the general election, but the seat is drawn in a way that it is nearly impossible for a Democrat to win.

The Rome Republican said she came to Congress to stand up to both Democrats and Republicans and she intends to wield more power in her next term, when Republicans are expected to have majority control.

“So long as I’m in Congress you will always have a voice; you will always have a champion working for each and every single one of you,” she told supporters.

