GOP debate in Georgia’s 14th District is all about Marjorie Tayor Greene

Each of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s five challengers in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District said they would be more effective and less controversial if voters sent them to Washington.
They hammered this point throughout Sunday’s debate featuring all six candidates. But Greene maintained that she is in line to rise in power and prominence if voters give her another term. She said Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if the party takes control of Congress as widely predicted, will make sure of it.
“What I look forward to do is when we take back the House is I will have great committee assignments,” Greene said. “Kevin McCarthy and leadership have already promised them to me, and we look forward to holding Democrats accountable for all the corruption and horrible things they’ve done in our country.”
Much of the panel, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club as part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, focused less on policy and positions and more on how the candidates said they contrasted with Greene.
Jennifer Strahan, who is the second-leading fundraiser after Greene and has the backing of Republicans in local and federal offices, said her success is all because people want the incumbent unseated.
“The individuals who are supporting me aren’t supporting me because they know me,” Strahan said. “They are supporting me because they know Rep. Greene.”
Greene is seeking a second term in the district that consists of 10 counties in northwest Georgia and part of Cobb County. The district is strongly conservative, meaning the winner of the primary will be the heavy favorite in November.
The other Republican candidates are Eric Cunningham, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Seth Synstelien.
