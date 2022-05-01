GOP debate in Georgia’s 14th District is all about Marjorie Tayor Greene

They hammered this point throughout Sunday’s debate featuring all six candidates. But Greene maintained that she is in line to rise in power and prominence if voters give her another term. She said Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if the party takes control of Congress as widely predicted, will make sure of it.

“What I look forward to do is when we take back the House is I will have great committee assignments,” Greene said. “Kevin McCarthy and leadership have already promised them to me, and we look forward to holding Democrats accountable for all the corruption and horrible things they’ve done in our country.”