ajc logo
X

Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 10th Congressional District race

The Atlanta Press Club held a series of congressional debates on May 1, 2022, as part of the Loudermilk Young debate series. (Handout/Mitch Leff)

caption arrowCaption
The Atlanta Press Club held a series of congressional debates on May 1, 2022, as part of the Loudermilk Young debate series. (Handout/Mitch Leff)

Politics
By Staff reports
1 hour ago

When U.S. Rep. Jody Hice decided to run for Georgia secretary of state instead of seeking another term in Congress, he created an open seat in the 10th Congressional District.

The district remains a conservative stronghold in east-central Georgia, including all or parts of 18 counties. The winner of the Republican primary on May 24, or possibly a June runoff, will be the heavy favorite in the November general election.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Vernon Jones, a onetime Democrat who decided to run for Congress in the district after being pressured to bow out of the governor’s race to make room for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

The crowded field of eight GOP candidates also includes Mike Collins, a business owner who narrowly lost to Hice in 2014, former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun and state Rep. Timothy Barr.

There is also a Democratic primary with five candidates, but the Republican tilt of the district means that the GOP primary is likely to determine who occupies the seat in January.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Jessica Allison Fore

Tabitha Johnson-Green

Phyllis Hatcher

Femi Oduwole

Paul Walton

REPUBLICANS

Timothy Barr

Paul Broun

Mike Collins

David Curry

Vernon Jones

Marc McMain

Alan Sims

Mitchell Swan

District map

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 10th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Map of Georgia's 10th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 10th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Additional AJC articles

ExploreJones, Collins jockey for upper hand in 10th District GOP debate
ExploreCrowded 10th District’s GOP primary field upended by Trump endorsement
ExplorePaul Broun calls rape charge against consultant ‘disturbing’ but won’t cut ties

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District race
1h ago
LG candidate Jones didn’t report private campaign flights in disclosures
2h ago
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top