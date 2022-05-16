Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 10th Congressional District race

The district remains a conservative stronghold in east-central Georgia, including all or parts of 18 counties. The winner of the Republican primary on May 24, or possibly a June runoff, will be the heavy favorite in the November general election.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Vernon Jones, a onetime Democrat who decided to run for Congress in the district after being pressured to bow out of the governor’s race to make room for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.