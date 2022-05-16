Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 10th Congressional District race

When U.S. Rep. Jody Hice decided to run for Georgia secretary of state instead of seeking another term in Congress, he created an open seat in the 10th Congressional District.
The district remains a conservative stronghold in east-central Georgia, including all or parts of 18 counties. The winner of the Republican primary on May 24, or possibly a June runoff, will be the heavy favorite in the November general election.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Vernon Jones, a onetime Democrat who decided to run for Congress in the district after being pressured to bow out of the governor’s race to make room for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
The crowded field of eight GOP candidates also includes Mike Collins, a business owner who narrowly lost to Hice in 2014, former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun and state Rep. Timothy Barr.
There is also a Democratic primary with five candidates, but the Republican tilt of the district means that the GOP primary is likely to determine who occupies the seat in January.
Learn more about the candidates:
DEMOCRATS
REPUBLICANS
District map
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Additional AJC articles
About the Author