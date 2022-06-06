Runoff 2022: 10th District candidates Collins, Jones trade barbs in debate

Former State Rep. Vernon Jones and trucking company owner Mike Collins went back and forth on the topic, sometimes raising their voices at each other, during Monday’s debate hosted by The Atlanta Press Club.

Although Jones was a Democrat until 2020 when he became a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, he spent several minutes attacking Collins’ father for starting his political career as a Democrat. Jones also accused Collins of trying to attract Democratic voters to the 2014 runoff when he was on the ballot against Jody Hice, but Collins said that was not what happened.