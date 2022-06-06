ajc logo
X

Runoff 2022: 10th District candidates Collins, Jones trade barbs in debate

Trucking company owner Mike Collins (left) and former state Rep. Vernon Jones participate in the Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Republican runoff in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. Screenshot of Georgia Public Broadcasting livestream.

Combined ShapeCaption
Trucking company owner Mike Collins (left) and former state Rep. Vernon Jones participate in the Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Republican runoff in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. Screenshot of Georgia Public Broadcasting livestream.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Both candidates in the Republican runoff in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District accused one another of misleading voters about their political background.

Former State Rep. Vernon Jones and trucking company owner Mike Collins went back and forth on the topic, sometimes raising their voices at each other, during Monday’s debate hosted by The Atlanta Press Club.

Although Jones was a Democrat until 2020 when he became a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, he spent several minutes attacking Collins’ father for starting his political career as a Democrat. Jones also accused Collins of trying to attract Democratic voters to the 2014 runoff when he was on the ballot against Jody Hice, but Collins said that was not what happened.

“He is the great pretender,” Jones said of that. “He pretends to be this, but he’s really that. Mike is a RINO,” Jones said, using an acronym using to describe members of the Republican party who critics said don’t truly ascribe to its values.

Collins in return pointed out Jones’ yearslong political career as a Democrat. And Collins said Jones has tried to pivot on issues such as abortion now that he is running as a Republican in a conservative district.

Both Collins and Jones said they are anti-abortion, but Collins pointed out that Jones voted against the so-called “heartbeat bill” that would ban abortions in Georgia after about six weeks of pregnancy. Jones said he voted against the bill because it didn’t go far enough in limiting access to abortion in all cases.

“Vernon Jones is a con man,” Collins said, “and what you have to do is look and see who do you trust on important issues such as life.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
Democratic crossover voting brings call to close Georgia’s primaries3h ago
Teachers in the trenches: We’re tired. Send relief in new school year.
9h ago
Amid Atlanta firefighter staffing crisis, proposed raises aren’t as high as first...
9h ago
First suspected case of monkeypox in Georgia confirmed by CDC
1h ago
First suspected case of monkeypox in Georgia confirmed by CDC
1h ago
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed at Rockdale apartment complex; suspect ID’d
2h ago
The Latest
Democrats in runoff for Georgia election job debate voting rights
15m ago
Runoff 2022: Evans, McCormick debate who is more conservative in Georgia’s 6th
1h ago
Democratic crossover voting brings call to close Georgia’s primaries
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top