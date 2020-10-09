X

Election 2020: Georgia is not the only state with close U.S. Senate races

A view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19, 2019. (Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto/Zuma Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Politics | 20 minutes ago
By AJC Staff

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate that they’re trying to hold on to in November, while Democrats hope to take control with a net gain of four Senate seats. If they win three and the White House, they also gain control because the vice president can break any ties.

The seats in play: Two Senate seats in Georgia and 33 others are on the ballot. Twelve are controlled by Democrats, while 23 are held by Republicans.

Most likely to flip:

Alabama: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is considered the most vulnerable senator in 2020. He’s facing former Auburn University coach and first-time candidate Tommy Tuberville.

Colorado (Republican-held): Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is trying to fend off a strong challenge from former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Arizona (Republican-held): Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed in December 2018 to fill the seat vacated by interim Sen. Jon Kyl, is running against former astronaut and gun-control activist Mark Kelly.

ExploreAJC Voter Guide
ExploreWhere U.S. Senate Loeffler seat candidates stand on the issues
ExploreWhere U.S. Senate Perdue seat candidates stand on the issues
ExploreGeorgia U.S. Senate races 2020 - Latest AJC coverage

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.