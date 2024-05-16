Politics

Trump-less Georgia GOP convention could be smaller event

Columbus reporter gives ‘Politically Georgia’ a preview of the Republican gathering
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the stage with former President Donald Trump during the state GOP convention last year in Columbus. Greene will be back for this year's gathering Friday and Saturday, again in Columbus, but Trump will not be able to attend.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

12 minutes ago

Georgia GOP convention gets underway in less than 24 hours, and the big change from last year is who will not be there: former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Republican Party broke the news about the presumptive Republican nominee for president in a Facebook post, saying in part: “While we would love to tell you President Trump will be speaking, we can confirm he will NOT be in attendance this year. His schedule precludes him from traveling to Georgia, but we look forward to welcoming him as he campaigns here between now and Election Day.”

WRBL’s Chuck Williams joined “Politically Georgia” on Thursday from Columbus, where the convention will be held Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a very different convention, and it’s going to be smaller,” Williams said.

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon offered a more positive outlook on the gathering Tuesday on “Politically Georgia.”

“I’m delighted that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, and Insurance Commissioner John King (will attend),” McKoon said. “I believe this is going to be one of the best-attended conventions.”

However, it won’t just be Trump among the missing. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and many of his allies will likely skip the party’s gathering, too.

Williams said of these factions, “They seem like a family still trying to decide who carves the turkey on Thanksgiving.”

Last year, the convention boasted high-profile speakers: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake, Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump.

This year, the Georgia Republican Party confirmed Greene will return. Also speaking will be former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, now the party’s nominee for governor in that state.

“This one has very little star power. The lieutenant governor from North Carolina is going to be the keynote tomorrow night, I’ve been told,” Williams said of this year’s lineup. “I couldn’t tell you who (is) the lieutenant governor from North Carolina.”

It won’t be the same, Williams said.

“This doesn’t have the panache of Trump and everything that came with that,” he said.

Friday on ”Politically Georgia”: We’ll air the live taping of our show Thursday night in Macon. There are a few seats left, and you can register here if you’re interested in attending.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

