Trump-less Georgia GOP convention could be smaller event

“It’s a very different convention, and it’s going to be smaller,” Williams said.

Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon offered a more positive outlook on the gathering Tuesday on “Politically Georgia.”

“I’m delighted that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, and Insurance Commissioner John King (will attend),” McKoon said. “I believe this is going to be one of the best-attended conventions.”

However, it won’t just be Trump among the missing. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and many of his allies will likely skip the party’s gathering, too.

Williams said of these factions, “They seem like a family still trying to decide who carves the turkey on Thanksgiving.”

Last year, the convention boasted high-profile speakers: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake, Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump.

This year, the Georgia Republican Party confirmed Greene will return. Also speaking will be former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, now the party’s nominee for governor in that state.

“This one has very little star power. The lieutenant governor from North Carolina is going to be the keynote tomorrow night, I’ve been told,” Williams said of this year’s lineup. “I couldn’t tell you who (is) the lieutenant governor from North Carolina.”

It won’t be the same, Williams said.

“This doesn’t have the panache of Trump and everything that came with that,” he said.

