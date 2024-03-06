Donald Trump dominates early Super Tuesday votes

Even if Haley weathers the latest do-or-die moment for her White House bid, she faces the same political headwinds in Georgia as she does across the map. Trump has a hefty polling lead and support of GOP leaders despite his political setbacks in the state.

Still, Georgia’s primary could be notable for another reason: Trump could win enough delegates to lock up the party’s nomination on March 12, when Georgia headlines the small clutch of states that hold their votes.

Unlike previous Super Tuesday votes, there was little drama in the slate of contests. What once promised to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential campaign seemed downright anticlimactic. Already, Trump and President Joe Biden are focusing on their rematch.

Still, Haley hoped to avoid a knockout blow by peeling off some delegates. Her campaign focused on winning moderates, Democrats and swing voters in places like Colorado, Vermont and Virginia.

Trump’s allies renewed pressure for Haley to quit the campaign ahead of the vote. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Rome Republican whose town will host a Trump rally this weekend, said Haley needs to “hang it up.”

“Or just switch parties, actually,” Greene said in an interview. “My message for her is to go ahead and switch parties.”

Trump, who has ignored Haley at recent events, is also buoyed by legal decisions that have complicated court cases against him.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision to schedule arguments in April over whether he’s immune from prosecution could delay a federal trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election for months. The court also ruled he can’t be disqualified for seeking another term.

And a Fulton County judge will soon rule on motions by Trump and several codefendants to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from the pending election-interference case.

While most polls show voters in Georgia and beyond dread a rematch, Biden and Trump have already pivoted to the general election phase.

The two held dueling events in Texas last week near the U.S. border with Mexico to highlight their plans to deter illegal crossings. It came shortly after the killing of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus brought new attention to the federal immigration debate.

And both Biden and Trump plan rival events in Georgia on Saturday, showcasing efforts by both to capture the state four years after Biden’s upset victory in Georgia helped seal his presidential victory.