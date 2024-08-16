“I can tell you this, when Joe Biden steps on that stage on Monday night here in Chicago, it is going to blow the roof off of the United Center,” he said. “This man has been probably one of the most transformational, if not the most transformational president in my lifetime.”

Harrison was also grilled on what other speakers could take the podium.

“We are going to have a great convention. It is going to be representative of not only the Democratic Party and the diversity in our party, but representative of the support that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have garnered in this election,” he said.

Harrison didn’t hint if any prominent Georgians will speak, including former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who gained headlines by endorsing Harris over former President Donald Trump.

“You will see all of the shades of support for Kamala Harris on that stage,” Harrison said. “I’ll put it like that.”

Monday on “Politically Georgia”: The team airs our full conversation with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison as we report live from Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.