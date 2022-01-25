Democrats seek repeal of Georgia voting law, including parts they like

Democratic state Rep. Donna McLeod of Lawrenceville, the lead sponsor of the bill, said Democrats support drop boxes and plan to introduce a separate bill that would remove restrictions on them.

Under SB 202, drop boxes are only available in early voting locations and during voting hours, and counties can only install one drop box for every 100,000 active registered voters. Drop boxes were initially authorized by emergency rules of the State Election Board in 2020 that expired after last year’s runoffs for the U.S. Senate.

McLeod said the parts of SB 202 that limit voting access should be reversed and new laws passed that make it easier to vote.

“This bill tells voters that we care about voter access, not anti-voting laws that suppress voting,” McLeod said. “We want voting to be free and unfettered to all of our constituents, regardless of what party they belong to.”