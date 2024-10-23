Breaking: Navy names newest nuclear-powered submarine U.S.S. Atlanta
Politics

Democrats are still investing more than Republicans in Georgia presidential campaign ads

But the spending margins are shrinking as Election Day nears
Ad spending in Georgia by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his supporters continues to trail that by the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and groups backing her. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ad spending in Georgia by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his supporters continues to trail that by the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and groups backing her. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the spending margin on future bookings for political advertisements by the presidential candidates is narrowing in Georgia.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and supporting political action committees booked more than $25 million in political advertisements to run over the next two weeks, about $7 million more than former President Donald Trump’s campaign and supporters have scheduled.

Last week, the Democrats had a $13 million ad spending advantage over Republicans for the final three weeks of the race.

The Democratic spending advantage lies in radio and television ads. Democrats have bought $4.3 million in radio ads leading up to the election, compared with Republicans’ $1.5 million. On broadcast and cable TV, Democrats scheduled $20 million while Republicans have $15.7 million planned.

In the past week, Democratic spending on TV ads rocketed, as over $12 million in ads supporting Harris aired last week. The week before, Democrats aired roughly $6 million in TV ads across the state.

Republican spending on TV ads has also increased, but not as sharply. They spent about $8 million last week and $6 million the week before.

Bob Mangham, a 79-year-old from Lamar County, said he has noticed more ads on TV and in the mail. He has already cast a ballot for Trump.

“It doesn’t bother me a bit,” he said. “I know who I’m going to vote for, so I don’t care how many ads they run.”

Both campaigns follow a similar schedule when airing these ads throughout the day. The majority of ads this year have aired from 6 to 8 p.m.

TV ads for both campaigns also target similar regions of the state. Atlanta is the largest market for TV ads this year, followed by Savannah and Augusta.

Digital spending has picked up for both parties since the beginning of October. Democrats have greatly increased their digital spending in the past week, when they laid out $5 million on digital ads, compared to $3 million the week before. Republicans spent $3.2 million last week and $2.6 million the week before.

Like TV ads, online ads targeted Atlanta the most. The next top markets for online ads are Savannah and Macon.

About the Author

Follow Phoebe Quinton on twitter

Phoebe Quinton is a politics data reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgians bombarded with presidential attack ads this year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kamala Harris outraised Donald Trump every month in Georgia this election
Placeholder Image

Takeaways from the AJC’s final poll before the presidential election
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia passes 1 million mark in first week of early voting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Postal Service urges Georgia mail-in voters to mail early4m ago
8.2M people can vote in Georgia. The state says it found 20 non-US citizens who...1h ago
Ossoff barnstorms Georgia for Harris ahead of his own election battle
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’