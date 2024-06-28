Democratic surrogates work to spin reporters after Biden’s debate performance

On the spin room floor, Democratic surrogates repeatedly avoided questions from the press about whether they thought Biden should step aside and let someone else run. Instead, they emphasized that policy is the most significant factor distinguishing Biden from Trump.

“I think you all are talking about style,” Warnock said. “The people I’m talking to in the state of Georgia, they’re not focused on style. They’re thinking about their families. They’re thinking about whether or not they can afford childcare so they can get to work.”

In contrast, Republican surrogates each addressed reporters individually, calling Biden’s performance embarrassing and expressing concern for his mental health.

“(Democrats) are in a really tough spot,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. “If you just watched your nominee disintegrate for 90 minutes on stage like the Democrats had to watch, there’s got to be a lot of (concern).”

U.S. Sen. Linsdey Graham of South Carolina, who said he has known Biden for decades, said the Democrat’s performance was concerning.