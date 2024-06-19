Democratic leaders go bust in key local Georgia runoffs

In all three Tuesday races, Democratic voters rebuffed the establishment favorites in party runoffs.

Perhaps the biggest upset involved JaNice VanNess, a former Republican state senator who competed as a Democrat against incumbent Rockdale County chairman Oz Nesbitt.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and other party elders rallied around Nesbitt, a former law enforcement officer first elected to the County Commission in 2008 and as the county’s chief executive in 2016.

But VanNess rode a wave of frustration over Nesbitt’s leadership to a roughly 20-point victory amid a campaign that largely steered clear of state and national politics despite the backdrop of one of Georgia’s bluest counties.

On the trail, VanNess called herself an independent-minded Democrat who backed Medicaid expansion and supports lower taxes. She said she won’t vote for Donald Trump but won’t yet endorse Joe Biden either.

Besides, she added, party affiliation shouldn’t matter as much in a race dominated by parochial issues like millage rates, zoning policies and construction projects.

“I’d rather be in the game,” she said, “than on the sidelines complaining.”

In DeKalb County, voters also rejected pleas by Abrams, Dickens, Williams and more than a dozen other Democratic officials who endorsed Commissioner Larry Johnson over fellow ex-Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Cochran-Johnson caught heat for appealing to DeKalb Republicans and was heavily outspent by her rivals in the two rounds of voting. She still won by double-digits, making her the county’s first Black woman CEO.

“Ever since I started in DeKalb, I’ve been underestimated,” she told supporters. “You have given me an opportunity, and I promise I’ll make you proud.”

In middle Georgia, educator Tangie Herring defeated Juawn Jackson in the race for a newly created, court-ordered majority-Black district stretching across parts of Monroe and Macon-Bibb counties.

Herring, a political newcomer, initially sought to challenge House Minority Leader James Beverly, the embattled Democratic leader of the chamber.

But after Republicans drew her out of the district, Beverly backed Jackson, a former local school board president. Herring, meanwhile, drew support from ex-Gov. Roy Barnes and several Democratic legislators on her way to a runoff win.

“I always did the work. I always believed in the people I was serving,” Herring told WMAZ of her victory over Jackson. “I always believed in why I was doing this.”

Staff writer Sara Gregory contributed to this report.