Two women arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting

Another woman, 50-year-old Brenda Stewart of Suwanee, rushed through the metal detectors outside the board meeting room without stopping, Roach said. Officers called her back and found scissors in her bag, which they told her she was not allowed to bring into the meeting, Roach said. Stewart grabbed for the scissors and struggled with an officer for them, scratching the officer’s hand, Roach said.

Stewart was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Both women were taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, said Roach.

Stewart’s bond was set at $1,300, according to jail records.