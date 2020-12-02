Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott lands key chairmanship of Agriculture Committee

Though Georgian Sonny Perdue soon will leave as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Peach State will still hold an ace in hand when it comes to farming policy.
Rep. David Scott of Atlanta was named Tuesday by the Democratic Party as the chairman of the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. The committee’s purview is not just farming. It also oversees forestry and nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, formerly called food stamps, and some school lunch programs.
Scott became the ranking Democrat on the committee after the sitting chairman, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, lost his re-election bid.
Also, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, is also vying to become the top Republican on the committee.
Agriculture is still Georgia’s largest single industry, with a $76 billion annual impact.