Defamation trial: Giuliani takes the stand today

For two days this week, Giuliani listened in court while the plaintiffs recounted in sometimes horrific detail how his false allegations ruined their lives. Now it’s Giuliani’s turn to speak.

His testimony could have repercussions beyond the defamation litigation. Giuliani faces criminal charges in Georgia for the same behavior that landed him in federal court this week. His testimony could offer a glimpse of his defense in the criminal case – or give prosecutors more ammunition.

One thing he won’t be able to say: The false voting fraud allegations are true.

That’s what Giuliani recently told reporters he would say when he testified. But Howell ordered him not to do so. She has already ruled the allegations are false and defamatory. Giuliani himself stipulated as much in court records last summer, and his own defense attorney acknowledged the allegations are false in his opening argument.

