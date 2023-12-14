Defamation trial: Giuliani takes the stand today

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The trial will determine how much Giuliani will have to pay two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of fraud while pushing President Donald Trump's baseless claims after he lost the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The trial will determine how much Giuliani will have to pay two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of fraud while pushing President Donald Trump's baseless claims after he lost the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Politics
By
26 minutes ago

WASHINGTON – What will Rudy say?

That’s what many people are wondering as Rudolph Giuliani prepares to testify today in the trial of a defamation lawsuit brought against him by two former Fulton County election workers.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has already found the former New York City mayor defamed Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss when he accused them of voting fraud three years ago. Now a jury will decide how much Giuliani must pay in damages, and the election workers are seeking tens of millions of dollars.

For two days this week, Giuliani listened in court while the plaintiffs recounted in sometimes horrific detail how his false allegations ruined their lives. Now it’s Giuliani’s turn to speak.

His testimony could have repercussions beyond the defamation litigation. Giuliani faces criminal charges in Georgia for the same behavior that landed him in federal court this week. His testimony could offer a glimpse of his defense in the criminal case – or give prosecutors more ammunition.

One thing he won’t be able to say: The false voting fraud allegations are true.

That’s what Giuliani recently told reporters he would say when he testified. But Howell ordered him not to do so. She has already ruled the allegations are false and defamatory. Giuliani himself stipulated as much in court records last summer, and his own defense attorney acknowledged the allegations are false in his opening argument.

Check back for updates at ajc.com

Related

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Second Fulton election worker: ‘Giuliani just messed me up’

Credit: AP

OPINION: Being Rudy means never having to say you’re sorry

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top