LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘A Conversation With DA Willis’

Episode 21, “A Conversation With DA Willis,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also catches listeners up on the ongoing defamation trial filed by two former Fulton County poll workers against Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.