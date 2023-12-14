LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘A Conversation With DA Willis’

This episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast includes a wide-ranging interview with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Willis shares her thoughts on many aspects of the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. She also opens up about her possible political aspirations after serving as Fulton’s DA.
Episode 21, “A Conversation With DA Willis,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also catches listeners up on the ongoing defamation trial filed by two former Fulton County poll workers against Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
