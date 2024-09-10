Could school shooting suspect’s family help hone Georgia gun safety laws?

Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with four counts of felony murder. Prosecutors say more charges are forthcoming. His father, Colin Gray, is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Warrants allege he gave the teenager access to the semiautomatic gun used in the deadly shooting “with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others.”

Jones hasn’t yet heard from Colt Gray’s mother and grandparents about whether they’ll testify at the hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18. He said he wants lawmakers to hear more details on how the attack unfolded, which has trickled out in media reports.

Colt Gray’s aunt has told reporters his mother, Marcee Gray, called the school on the morning of the shooting to warn a counselor about an “extreme emergency.”

And the suspect’s grandfather, Charlie Polhamus, has said that his wife Deborah twice went to the school before the shooting to request help for the teenager.

Jones said the he hopes the Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study Committee can broker bipartisan compromises beyond new incentives to encourage gun owners to buy safety mechanisms.

That includes new efforts to give prosecutors more leeway to charge the parents of children charged with mass shootings with crimes, and more requirements for law enforcement to share details about threats with school administrators.

Georgia lawmakers have long been deeply divided over gun restrictions, with Republicans largely staunchly opposed to new firearms regulations. But some bipartisan leaders say there’s hope for a “middle ground” after scaled-back gun safety measures failed to pass earlier this year.