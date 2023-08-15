Continuing coverage: How to follow next steps in the Trump indictment from the AJC

Politics
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is continuing to cover details and reaction from the indictments returned Monday against former President Donald Trump and 18 others in Fulton County.

The Tuesday ePaper edition includes five pages of exclusive, in-depth coverage, and the news about the Fulton County charges continues on ajc.com and in the AJC app.

Here are some of the stories and podcasts we have published today

Here are some of the stories we are working on now

  • Reaction: What are Atlantans, some of whom could be jurors, saying about the indictment? And what questions do they have?
  • What’s in the indictment? Our reporters are taking a deeper look to help explain what the charges mean. We will also provide context from our other reporting on this story. Read the 97-page indictment here.
  • Next steps: We are trying to learn more about the booking process, where the defendants will turn themselves in, and when. Before the indictment, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said Trump, were he indicted, would likely be booked and photographed just like any other accused criminal.

AJC journalists have covered the case since the initial election votes were counted in November 2020. The indictments are the result of a 2 ½-year criminal investigation that was launched soon after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took office.

Willis announced she was investigating election interference in February 2021, weeks after a recording leaked of a phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Learn more about the case from the AJC’s Politically Georgia and Breakdown podcasts.

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

